A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash that left a Huntington Beach cyclist dead Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. as the cyclist was riding northbound in the southbound lanes on Pacific Coast Highway north of Admiralty Drive, the Huntington Beach Police Department stated in a news release.

The driver of a Toyota RAV4, identified as 70-year-old Barbara Front, was headed southbound and waited at the scene after striking the cyclist.

The cyclist, identified only as a 42-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Police Department stated.

Front was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it was asked to call police at 714-536-5670.