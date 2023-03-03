Editor’s note: LAPD says the driver is not facing charges.

A driver crashed her SUV into a fire hydrant, creating a massive geyser in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Hayvenhurst Avenue near the Van Nuys Airport.

According to RMG Media, crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the dark-colored SUV on the sidewalk next to a geyser of water shooting more than 20 feet into the air.

The driver, who was not hurt, stayed at the scene. Video showed Los Angeles Police officers administering a sobriety test, but she was not cited or arrested.