A crowd gathers after a crash on the 6th Street bridge on July 18, 2022. (ANG)

A driver has been charged after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash on the 6th Street Viaduct Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver, who has not been identified, was “conducting burnouts” on the new bridge at about 10:20 p.m. when he “lost control and collided with a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2022 Honda Civic,” police said in a news release.

He left the bridge and abandoned his car, which was impounded for 30 days for exhibition of speed, police said, though on Tuesday afternoon, he turned himself in to police.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office decided on Wednesday to charge the driver with “Exhibition of Speed, Hit and Run Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, and Lying to Police Officers,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.