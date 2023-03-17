The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a vehicle and its driver after a fatal hit-and-run in Loma Linda last month.

The Feb. 28 incident left 39-year-old James Spivery Jr. lying in the roadway near the intersection of Barton Road and Oakwood Drive, officials said in a news release. Spivery later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Spivery might have been a white Nissan Juke, which likely has significant front-end damage and could be missing its front Nissan emblem.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Legere at 909-387-3545.

To report information anonymously, contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.