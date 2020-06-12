Driver who fled from crash scene on 101 Freeway dies after crashing into vehicle in Westlake District: LAPD

A man who drove away from a crash scene along the 101 Freeway Friday morning later died after crashing into another vehicle in a residential area of the Westlake District, according to the LAPD.

The crash on the highway occurred about 7:45 a.m. The driver of a white Lexus failed to stop to exchange information with the victim, who then flagged down a sheriff’s deputy who was also on the freeway.

The deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to stop the driver, who fled, Los Angeles Police Detective Juan Campos told KTLA.

The deputy then stayed with the hit-and-run victim, while the Lexus continued south on Benton Way in the Westlake District.

When the driver reached Temple Street, he hit a dip in the road, lost control and crashed into the front of another vehicle, Campos said.

The Lexus rolled over and caught fire, while the driver was partially ejected.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pulled the victim out and extinguished the flames, and the driver was taken to a hospital. The man eventually died from his injuries, Campos said. He was only described as being 24 years old.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the second crash was OK, but complained of pain.

Video from the scene showed the Lexus charred after the crash and fire. It remained on its side.

People gathered near the scene to watch investigators gather evidence.

One of them was a young man who said his father was the driver of the other vehicle. The teen told KTLA that his father was on his way to work when the crash occurred. He said his father described the fleeing vehicle as going “airborne” after going over the dip and before hitting his car.

He said his father was “fine” after the crash.