Driver with gunshot wound dies after multivehicle crash in Rancho Cucamonga; Homicide investigation underway

Detectives are investigating the death of a driver who was found with a gunshot wound after deputies responded to a crash in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said Friday.

Deputies were first called out to a collision involving three vehicles in the 10800 block of Church Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the drivers, 39-year-old Corey Cooper of Moreno Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. He was found with what deputies and medical personnel believe to be a gunshot injury, a sheriff’s news release stated.

That discovery led to detectives from the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division taking over the case.

They determined Cooper had been shot at a nearby location while driving. He then lost control of the vehicle, veered across the road into oncoming traffic and slammed into two other cars, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No one in the other vehicles was hurt.

Detectives are trying to determine what transpired prior to the shooting and crash. Anyone who witnessed the deadly incident is urged to call Detective Nicolas Craig of the sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted anonymously by dialing the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463 or by going to www.wetip.com.