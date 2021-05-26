Driver wounded in car-to-car shooting on 101 Freeway in East Hollywood

A driver in a pickup truck was wounded early Wednesday in a car-to-car shooting on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The shooting was reported about 1:55 a.m. on the northbound side of the 101 Freeway, just south of the Santa Monica Boulevard exit. According to the CHP, a dark colored SUV fired several shots at a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The truck’s driver was shot in the leg and crashed into the center divider. He was taken to a local hospital. The truck’s passenger suffered minor injuries.

The CHP told KTLA it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but said it does not appear to be related to the recent BB gun shootings reported on the 91 Freeway in the Corona area.

“It looks like it’s an isolated incident. It’s a car-to-car shooting and may be unprovoked,” CHP Sgt. Jeff Lane said. “There’s no indication that it’s related to any other shooting.”

Northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway were temporarily closed soon after the shooting, but by 4 a.m. traffic was flowing again.