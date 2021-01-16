Driver wounded in car-to-car shooting on 215 Fwy in San Bernardino: CHP

A driver was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Saturday morning, officials said.

A red Honda Accord was in the northbound lanes of the freeway, south of Mill Street, around 10:50 a.m. when someone in another car fired at it, according to California Highway Patrol.

One of the rounds struck the Honda driver, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, CHP said.

The victim said an unknown suspect fired at the Honda car from a dark-colored SUV, according to CHP.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Cunningham at CHP’s San Bernardino office at 909-383-4247.