Driver wounded in shooting on 60 Freeway in Pomona that resulted in multi-vehicle crash

A shooting on the westbound 60 Freeway in Pomona left a driver with a gunshot wound to the leg and resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, officials said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Sunday near the Reservoir exit, following some sort of gathering, CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said.

An Infinity was westbound on the freeway when another vehicle approached and someone inside started firing.

“We don’t know if they got into some sort of argument,” the officer said. “They both got on the freeway traveling westbound, and that’s when the suspect vehicle shot the Infinity on the left side, at least four times.”

The driver of Infinity was shot in the leg and lost control of the car, crashing and suffering injuries to his face.

A passenger who was with the wounded driver left the scene, but was later detained by Pomona Police Department officers, the officer said. That person had sustained some injuries from the crash, but hadn’t been shot, according to CHP.

“A firearm was located near the passenger’s vicinity. However, we’re still not sure how that firearm is involved in this incident,” Jimenez said.

The suspect vehicle continued westbound and the shooter still hadn’t been found later Monday morning.

Investigators don’t believe it was a random shooting, Jimenez said.

When the Infinity driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed, another vehicle behind it also lost control and crashed head-on with a third vehicle.

The driver from the third vehicle was taken to a hospital with major injuries, including a broken leg, according to CHP.

Several damaged vehicles could be seen on the rain-soaked highway Monday morning, video showed.

Officials said they didn’t have much information on the suspect’s vehicle and were asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle and shooter.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.