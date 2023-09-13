Pools of oozing tar have prompted officials to put up signs warning drivers on Masselin Avenue Wednesday in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The leakage has been going on for a few days now and there have been reports of tar splattering onto cars that were driving down Masselin between Olympic Boulevard and 8th Street.

Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services workers put up cones and signs overnight to help guide drivers around the sticky mess. Sand was also poured onto the asphalt to try and help dry up the mess.

Tar is seen on Masselin Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Residents were told not to worry about tar bubbling up in their neighborhood, which is located about a half mile from the La Brea Tar Pits.

City officials believe a seepage pit built to contain tar in the area may have overflowed due to heavy winter rains and rising ground waters but are still investigating.

About four years ago, a similar situation occurred when tar poured onto the street near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Curson Avenue.