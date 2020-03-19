Breaking News
Drizzle, scattered showers expected in SoCal through first days of spring

People walk along the beach near Main Beach in Laguna Beach on March 18, 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times )

The persistent drizzle that’s dampened Southern California this month is expected to continue into the first days of spring, with light, scattered showers expected Thursday and back-to-back storms on the horizon next week.

Spotty showers from a storm in western Nevada are expected to bring some moisture to Los Angeles County on Thursday. Daily rain totals in most areas, however, will likely remain under one-tenth of an inch, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Wrightwood is expected to see an inch of snow from the system, while Big Bear and Idyllwild could get up to 2 inches of fresh powder through Friday morning.

“We don’t really know where [the storm is] going to set up,” Stewart said. “There could be showery patches in several areas while other places are dry.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

