With the help of new, high-tech drones, the Murrieta Police Department is now aided with a new perspective — an unobstructed view from the sky.

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Program, which was launched in July 2023, has already helped police successfully apprehend suspects on the run, including a group of suspects over the weekend.

The drones give officers a much-needed aerial view and can arrive at scenes much quicker than a helicopter.

“It’s amazing what a bird’s-eye perspective on something can do to help with your tactical awareness, your situation awareness,” said Lt. Jeremy Durrant from Murrieta police.

On Jan. 13 at around 2 a.m., an alarm went off at Quinn Company Caterpillar, a construction equipment dealer, on the 41000 block of Raintree Court.

Surveillance video showed two men tampering with vehicles inside the business. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects fled.

A drone being used as part of Murrieta Police Department’s new Unmanned Aerial Systems Program. (KTLA)

The remote control to a drone being used as part of Murrieta Police Department’s new Unmanned Aerial Systems Program. (KTLA)

Drone footage of suspects being arrested on Jan. 13, 2023. The drone is part of Murrieta Police Department’s new Unmanned Aerial Systems Program. (Murrieta Police)

A drone being used as part of Murrieta Police Department’s new Unmanned Aerial Systems Program. (KTLA)

The storage case holding a drone being used as part of Murrieta Police Department’s new Unmanned Aerial Systems Program. (KTLA)

Little did the suspects know, they were being trailed by a drone that was using thermal technology to track their every move.

“The subjects ran through an area that officers on foot couldn’t follow them through,” Durrant explained.

So rather than officers attempting a foot chase, the drone operator directed police to the suspects’ getaway vehicle that was parked on Date Street instead.

“They ran to their vehicle on an adjacent street,” Durrant said. “So the drone operator saw, clear as day, them get into their vehicle, drive away, and was able to tell the officers on foot, ‘Hey, he’s driving away in this direction.’ They were able to catch up to them pretty quickly in their vehicles.”

The suspects drove off at high speeds while the drone followed closely behind. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and apprehend the three suspects found inside.

The suspects were identified as:

Jeffrey Hiller, 67

Ronald Harrison, 67

Chris Rood, 59

Authorities said the successful outcome may have turned out differently had officers not been equipped with a drone.

Durrant said in the six months the program has been in use, officers have seen success in a range of cases including the quick apprehension of suspects hiding from police and the ability to watch drug transactions.

The three suspects apprehended with the help of a drone were arrested on charges including vehicle tampering, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or delaying a peace officer and more.

Murrieta police said in the future, it hopes to introduce a role that would specifically be in charge of listening to scanners and deploying a drone immediately to the scene.