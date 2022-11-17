Photos of water spewing from damaged water main and the wreckage of the driver’s vehicle (Irwindale PD)

A woman, described as a “drowsy driver” by police, was transported to the hospital Thursday night after crashing into an above ground water main in Irwindale.

The accident occurred in the 12700 block of Schabarum Avenue.

Video of the rescue, tweeted by the Irwindale Police Department, shows first responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department walking the woman away from the vehicle beneath a tower water spewing from the damaged main.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was being treated for hypothermia and injuries sustained during the crash.