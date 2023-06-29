The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department seized cash, drugs and a ghost gun with high-capacity magazines in a search of an Apple Valley business on Wednesday, officials said.

At 7:30 a.m., deputies and detectives searched a vacant business in the 20300 block of Highway 18 after receiving reports of drug sales at the site, the SBSD said in a news release.

After finding drugs at the commercial site, deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of Saratoga Road, where they found more drugs, paraphernalia and other contraband, police said.

Investigators found a ghost gun — an unserialized weapon that is impossible to trace — as well as high-capacity magazines, about 300 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine, and paraphernalia, deputies said, adding that the help of a K-9 unit named “Bane Boy” was “instrumental” in finding the drugs.

A K-9 unit named “Bane Boy” helped investigators find abut 300 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine in Apple Valley on June 28, 2023, officials said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Two Apple Valley men, 48-year-old Jesus Carrizoza and 45-year-old Richard Carrizoza, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale. Richard Carrizoza faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

They were taken to the High Desert Detention Center, from Jesus Carrizoza was released on $50,000 bail.

Richard Carrizoza remains behind bars as of Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Richard Carrizoza is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday, though the date of Jesus Carrizoza’s next court appearance was not available on the jail website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Grissom at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the WeTip website at wetip.com.