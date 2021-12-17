Drugs, cash, military-grade weapons seized in Florence-Firestone raid: Sheriff’s Department

Four guns, cash, cannabis and methamphetamine were seized from an illegal cannabis dispensary on Dec. 9, 2021, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and military-style guns when they raided a cannabis dispensary in Florence-Firestone that allegedly had provided narcotics that were smuggled into L.A. County jails, the department announced Friday.

Four people were arrested during the Dec. 9 raid in the 2000 block of East Florence Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The four people who were arrested were armed with two handguns and two assault rifles that the department described as “ghost guns” — firearms without serial numbers that can be built at home to evade background checks and other licensing requirements.

“The assault rifles were fully loaded with military-style tracer rounds,” the department added in a release.

In addition to the guns, authorities seized 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 50 pounds of cannabis and $12,000 in cash, officials added.