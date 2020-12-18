Dry, windy weather returns, brings dangerous fire conditions to SoCal

Dry and windy weather returned to Southern California Friday, once again bringing dangerous fire conditions to the region.

A wind advisory has been issued until noon Saturday for parts of the San Fernando Valley, including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank and Universal City, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are calling for winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Gusty winds between 35 and 45 mph are also expected in our mountain areas and the central coast portion of San Luis Obispo County.

Downed tree limbs and possible power outages may result from the windy weather.

Santa Ana winds will bring gusts to 50 mph for parts of San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties Friday and Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

Officials are warning that low humidity levels through the weekend will contribute to near critical fire weather conditions.

Southern California Edison is considering public safety power shutoffs to as many as 45,000 customers in an effort to prevent wildfires, but the utility had not cut power to any customers as of Friday morning.

