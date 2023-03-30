A duck is recovering after it was discovered swimming in a lake in Newport Beach with an arrow going through its neck.

It was spotted on Saturday with the arrow protruding from its neck, and when an animal control officer attempted to rescue it with a small boat, it flew away.

It was spotted again on Sunday near Kaiser Elementary School in Costa Mesa and was caught shortly after so it could receive treatment. Its jaw and cheekbone were severely injured by the arrow.

The duck is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities are investigating this incident as a case of animal cruelty.