The violent aftermath of a DUI driver’s erratic crashing spree during a pursuit in Orange on June 15, 2023. (Orange Police Department)

A DUI driver was arrested following an erratic pursuit and crashing spree in Orange on Thursday.

The truck driver was first spotted exiting a Taco Bell parking lot and driving across the street before crashing into a curb near Walnut Avenue and Tustin Street around 9:20 p.m.

Orange Police officers attempted to pull him over, but he “suddenly reversed and fled west onto Walnut Avenue,” leading police on a pursuit.

As the driver sped away, he crashed into a tree and a parked car in the driveway of a home.

Undeterred, he continued driving across Maplewood Street and collided with two additional parked cars in another driveway before smashing into a brick wall.

The impact from the wall destroyed the pickup truck while trapping the driver inside, police said.

Crews from the Orange City Fire Department arrived at the scene to extricate the suspect. The driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

A DUI investigation revealed the man was under the influence of narcotics during the pursuit.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, evading, and resisting arrest.