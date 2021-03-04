DUI investigated after Camaro hits parked truck, crashes onto Topanga Beach: CHP

A Chevrolet Camaro is pulled from a coastal bluff after crashing off the Pacific Coast Highway at Topanga Beach on March 4, 2021. (KTLA)

A driver was hurt after crashing off the side of Pacific Coast Highway and onto Topanga Beach Thursday night, officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of PCH and Topanga Canyon Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro hit a truck parked along the roadway, and the force of the collision propelled his car into the sand, a California Highway Patrol officer at the scene told KTLA.

Video from the scene shows the Camaro, a dark-green older model, came to rest in coastal brush on a beachside bluff, with its headlights pointing down into the sand.

A tow truck was used to hoist the vehicle from the beach.

A Ford SUV was also at the scene with heavy damage to its back end.

The Camaro driver was hospitalized with slight injuries and would be checked at the hospital for possible DUI, CHP said.

Fire officials did not report other injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were available Thursday night.