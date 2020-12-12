DUI suspect arrested after crashing into utility pole in Tustin

Tustin police released this photo on Dec. 12, 2020 of a car with a metal pole smashed into the windshield.

Officers arrested a DUI suspect who plowed into a utility pole in Tustin late Friday.

A call about a driver suspected of being under the influence crashing into a Metropolitan Water District pole at Red Hill and Edinger Avenue came in at around 11 p.m., Tustin police spokeswoman Stephanie Nichols said.

Tustin police released this photo on Dec. 12, 2020 of a car with a metal pole smashed into the windshield.

The Police Department released photos of a Mercedes-Benz with a pole smashed through the windshield on the passenger side.

The male driver was taken into custody and later released, Nichols said.

Police did not report any injuries and provided no further details about the incident.