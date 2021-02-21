DUI suspect arrested in Costa Mesa crash that sent pedestrian, another driver to hospital

Costa Mesa police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of DUI after an early Sunday crash that sent a pedestrian and another driver to the hospital.

The Costa Mesa Police Department released this photo of a vehicle that rolled over after a crash on Feb. 21, 2021.

The suspect, Herman Martinez of Maywood, did not sustain any injuries in the incident that happened around 2 a.m. near Newport Boulevard and 19th Street, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

According to the agency, Martinez ran a red light while heading south on Newport Boulevard, hit a pedestrian on Harbor Boulevard, and collided with another vehicle at Harbor Boulevard before rolling over.

The department released an image of the car upside-down with heavy damage throughout.

Police did not provide details about the victims’ conditions but confirmed that nobody died in the crash.

Newport Boulevard was set to remain close until about 10 a.m., officials said.