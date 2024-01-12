A driver who told police he was speeding when he crashed into an electrical box in Murrieta was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said Friday.

It was unclear exactly when and where the crash occurred, but police said the driver’s vehicle landed in a dirt field after hitting an electrical box and rolling over a fence, a post on the Murrieta Police Department’s Instagram page stated.

“Officers arrived and contacted the driver of the vehicle who surprisingly, was doing pushups next to his car in the dirt field,” the post read.

The driver, identified only as a male, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

The test “determined he was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant,” police said.

The driver, apparently invigorated by his pushups, then told officers he had been driving his car around 100 mph at the time of the crash.

He was ultimately booked on suspicion of DUI.