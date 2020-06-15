DUI suspected after Inglewood solo-car crash leaves passenger dead

A man is suspected of driving under the influence of “a combination of alcohol and drugs” when he crashed his car into a tree in Inglewood early Sunday, killing his passenger, police said.

The deadly wreck took place shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Manchester and 11th avenues, the Inglewood Police Department said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, officers located a solo vehicle involved in the collision involving a tree,” the statement said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the passenger dead at the scene, police said. He was initially described only as a man.

The driver was hospitalized for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was operating the vehicle while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs,” the statement said.

The driver’s identity was not available. He was also initially described only as a man.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact Inglewood Police Department Traffic Investigator Ryan Green at 310-412-5134. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.