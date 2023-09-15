One woman is dead and a man is injured after a driver lost control of the car and crashed head-on into a tree.

On Wednesday, Riverside police responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree on Victoria Avenue, west of John Street. When officers arrived, they found the passenger, 22-year-old Joanna Huizar, dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle, whose name was not mentioned, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of Victoria Avenue approaching John Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. He lost control of the car while rounding a curve and crashed into a palm tree in the center median.

The driver sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The cause of the crash is unclear. However, investigators believe driving under the influence contributed to the crash.

Anyone with additional information related to this collision or the passenger’s whereabouts prior to the crash is urged to contact Detective Ryan McHugh at 951-826-8720 or by email at RMcHugh@RiversideCA.gov.