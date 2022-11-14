Two people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision that occurred Sunday night in the Moreno Valley area.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders found two vehicles and four victims that were involved in the crash, the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted.

Two of the crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the Fire Department.

One of the victims was believed to be a juvenile, RMG News reported from the scene.

The crash was being investigated as a possible DUI.