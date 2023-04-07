A dump truck driver had to be rescued by the Los Angeles Fire Department and is in serious condition after a crash in Brentwood Friday morning.

The collision at 701 N. Tigertail Road occurred just after 9 a.m., when firefighters extricated the dump truck driver after his vehicle collided with multiple parked cars, the LAFD said in a news alert.

The driver, a man, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The other vehicles were all unoccupied, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The crash also took down “a series of power poles,” the department added.

“There may be extended power outages in the area. Motorists, seek alternate routes,” the LAFD said.

Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.