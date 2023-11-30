An overturned dump truck severely slowed traffic on the 605 Freeway in Whittier Thursday morning.

The truck spilled its contents on the freeway near Washington Boulevard in West Whittier-Los Nietos.

“Collision with overturned big rig & large pieces of concrete in lanes,” Caltrans said on X, formerly Twitter.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the truck on its side perpendicular to the flow of traffic, as well as a large amount of debris on multiple lanes.

By about 6:45 a.m., traffic was slowly moving in both directions, though northbound vehicles were limited to only one lane after all lanes were temporarily blocked.

Debris on the southbound side also impacted the HOV lane in that direction.

An estimated time of reopening has not been publicized.