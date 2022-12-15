Dunkin’ is spreading holiday cheer by giving away free doughnuts.

The famous coffee and doughnut company is offering Dunkin’ Rewards members one free classic doughnut with any drink purchase as part of its 12 Days of Donuts offer through Dec. 24.

Dunkin’ is also temporarily topping its vanilla, strawberry and chocolate frosted doughnuts — normally covered in rainbow sprinkles — with red and green seasonal sprinkles.

Anyone interested in receiving their free doughnut can joint the Dunkin’ Rewards team by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

Members can also earn points toward more free food and drinks.