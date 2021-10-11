Dust storm blows through Antelope Valley, prompts highway closures; up to 70 mph wind gusts forecast

A dust storm blew through northern Los Angeles County as winds kicked up on Monday morning, creating dangerous driving conditions and prompting officials to close to highways in the area.

Dust was blowing across much of the Antelope Valley in the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.

With visibility poor due the dusty conditions, California Highway Patrol officials have blocked off both directions of the 14 Freeway from Avenue I to Avenue A.

A section of Route 138 near Lancaster has also been closed, according to the Caltrans.

As the weather service explained, “Visibility can quickly drop below one-mile creating dangerous driving conditions. Slow down and use headlights.”

It’s unclear when the SigAlert would be lifted and lanes reopened.

In addition to the Antelope Valley, dust was also visible to the east of the region, in the Victorville area, around 9:45 a.m. It has since been detected along a large swath of Central California.

Forecasters expect the windy conditions to last through Monday night, with gusts predicted to be strongest — up to 70 mph — in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.

Humidity is also expected to plunge into near single digits, and together, the dry and windy conditions will create potentially critical fire weather conditions, according to NWS.

The elevated wildfire danger prompted Southern California Edison to warn of potential power shutoffs for thousands of customers, an action that would be taken to mitigate risk.

In addition to potential power outages, the wind could also fell trees and branches, the weather service reported.

Weak Santa Ana winds and drier conditions will linger through Tuesday, along with cooler temperatures, according to the forecast.

High winds expected Monday, esp during the afternoon & evening hours. Reaching damaging levels (50-70mph in the mtns and AV) and Gales for coastal waters. Use caution while driving, plan ahead and report any smoke/fires to the authorities. #socal #cawind #coastalwaters #firewx pic.twitter.com/l3LXHNPCvt — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 10, 2021