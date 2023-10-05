The final wish of a former United States Marine who is suffering from terminal cancer may be fulfilled after making a public appeal to be buried next to his beloved wife who is also nearing her last days.

War veteran Samuel Leon and his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Marta, who is also terminally ill with liver disease and dementia, made their emotional plea in a family video just a few weeks ago.

On Thursday, the couple’s son, Samuel Leon Jr., along with his mother, rushed to Torrance Memorial Medical Center after doctors alerted them Leon may only have days to live.

Leon Jr., an only child and a veteran himself, has been fighting to fulfill his parents’ wishes to share a final resting place, even starting a GoFundMe to help raise funds as their time runs out.

This is because Leon Jr. initially learned that none of California’s veteran cemeteries would take his mother since she was not married to his father while he was in the service.

He told KTLA 5 Reporter Kareen Wynter that his only other options were burying them at a non-military or veterans’ cemetery, which he couldn’t afford.

Samuel Leon Sr. seen in the hospital with his wife Marta and son Samuel Jr. on Oct. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Asked why it’s so important to his parents that they be buried together, Leon Jr. didn’t hesitate.

“Because they made a commitment to each other, because they spent their life together and they want to spend their afterlife together,” he said.

Just before the Leons’ segment aired on KTLA 5 News, Wynter heard from the deputy director of the Los Angeles National Cemetery, as well as the Riverside National Cemetery, both saying that if Leon Sr. passes before his beloved wife, they will be allowed to be buried at one of their cemeteries and that most of the burial expenses will be covered.

While it’s unclear if the family had learned this news when the story aired, there may now be some hope that this bittersweet goodbye will end with Leon Sr.’s final wishes.