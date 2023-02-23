A 100-year-old gas station is Los Angeles’ newest historic monument.

The Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission approved the nomination submitted by the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society to declare the former Standard Oil Company Service Station a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

The building, which was constructed in 1919, was originally located in downtown Los Angeles before it was relocated to its current location on Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock in 1931, where it transformed from a gas station into a fruit stand and eventually a plumbing office before being sold a few years ago.

Although Colorado Blvd. now contains many electric vehicles and charging stations, advocates say the designation of the gas station as a historical monument will help to preserve the neighborhood’s rich cultural heritage.

“This is a great day for Eagle Rock and for the preservation of our city’s history,” said Councilmember Kevin de León. “The former Standard Oil Company Service Station is a rare example of a commercial building from its era that reflects the emergence of the automobile in Southern California, and its association with Route 66, which ran through Colorado Boulevard during the 1930s, makes this monument even more significant.”

The Office of Historic Resources looked over the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society’s nomination and approved the recommendation, before final approval by the Los Angeles City Council.

Including the Standard Oil Company Service Station, the City of Los Angeles has now designated more than 1,200 places as Historical-Cultural Monuments.