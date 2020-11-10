Eagle Rock home engulfed by flames

A two-story home in Eagle Rock was engulfed by flames Monday evening.

The blaze, dubbed Oak Grove Fire, was reported around 5:44 p.m. at a 1,824 square-foot ascending hillside home near 1109 W. Oak Grove Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was extending toward nearby vegetation, the department said.

Sky5 was overhead as the 111-year-old home was burning and smoke was billowing into the air. Aerial footage showed the charred frame of the home with its badly burned roof.

At least 102 firefighters were working to get the fire under control, on “what remains a bold defensive exterior attack on a fully involved” structure, according to the department.

“An LAFD helicopter is orbiting the area in an aerial reconnaissance and command support role, reporting no ember cast and no current threat of area wildfire,” LAFD said.

No injuries were reported as of 6:30 p.m.