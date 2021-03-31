Eagle Rock man charged with setting fire to homeless encampment near 2 Freeway

An Eagle Rock man has been charged with setting fire to a homeless encampment in 2019, a blaze that eventually grew into a brush fire that left three people injured and threatened homes in Los Angeles and Glendale, prosecutors said.

Daniel Nogueira, 27, was charged with arson, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and using an explosive device on March 25, more than 18 months after the fire erupted near the 2 Freeway along the Glendale-Eagle Rock border, prosecutors said.

If convicted as charged, Nogueira faces up to 10 years and four months in prison, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The fire was set on Aug. 25, 2019, in the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard, where a large homeless encampment was located under the 2 Freeway, investigators said. The blaze quickly spread north toward the 134 Freeway, burning through nearly 45 acres of vegetation and leading to the evacuation of approximately 100 homes in Glendale and L.A.

