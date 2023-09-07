The race is on to replace the retiring U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and it increasingly looks like the sitting senator from San Francisco will be followed by someone from Southern California.

The leading candidates to replace Feinstein, 90, are U.S. Reps. Katie Porter of Orange County and Adam Schiff of Los Angeles County, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

The Times cited University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll that found Schiff is supported by 20% of likely voters, while Porter has garnered 17%.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee from the Bay Area is third with 7%, the poll showed.

All three are Democrats, but under California’s top-two system, party is disregarded when putting the two top vote-getters from the primary on the general election ballot.

The primary election is set for March 5, while the general will take place on Nov. 5.