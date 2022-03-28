A late March storm is set to bring a significant amount of rain and snow to Southern California Monday.

Heavy downpours and small hail are possible by mid-morning with a threat of thunderstorms continuing through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 2 inches for most coastal and valley locations. Forecasters are calling for between 2 to 4 inches, with some local amounts to 5 inches, in the foothills and mountains.

Brief heavy downpours could bring minor flooding, and the potential for mud and debris flows near our recent burn scar areas. Officials are warning drivers to be prepared for traffic delays during the Monday morning commute.

Winter storm warnings have been issued through Tuesday morning for some of the higher elevations across the Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.

Snow is expected down to about the 6,000-foot level, with accumulations of about 6 to 12 inches. Up to 18 inches of snow could fall above 7,500 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Widespread wind gusts will also be associated with this early spring storm.

Wind advisories have been issued through Monday afternoon for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Forecasters are calling for widespread winds between 15 and 35 mph. The strongest gusts of up to 65 mph are expected across some of the higher mountain areas.

Drier conditions are expected the remainder of the week, with near normal temperatures.