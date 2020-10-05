Early voting for November election now underway at L.A. registrar’s headquarters in Norwalk

Starting Monday, Los Angeles County voters can cast their ballot for the upcoming general election at the registrar’s headquarters in Norwalk.

In-person voting is taking place on the third floor of the L.A. County registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, located at 12400 Imperial Highway.

Some other L.A. County vote centers will open on Oct. 24, while all vote centers will be available beginning Oct. 30.

Registered voters can either vote in person or return their absentee ballot — which were due to be mailed out by Oct. 5 — at any vote center in the county.

The operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

All centers will be following health and safety guidance set forth by the state and county public health officials.

The measures include required facial coverings and gloves, and keeping a physical distance of 6 feet from others. Additionally, all surfaces and ballot marking devices will be sanitized after every voter, and election works will be wearing personal protective equipment.

Masks and gloves will be available for those who don’t have them.

A map of voting centers can be found here. More information about early voting can be found here.

Ballots are in the mail! 📬🗳️



All registered voters in LA County have been mailed a Vote by Mail ballot to ensure voters have safe and accessible voting options during the pandemic.



Return by mail – no postage required

Return at any Drop Box near you: https://t.co/pcQ68QpcWH pic.twitter.com/rOJE5mCof3 — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) October 5, 2020