A map shows the location of a magnitude 2.6 earthquake that shook the Los Angeles area on Aug. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

A minor earthquake shook the Los Angeles area late Thursday morning.

The magnitude 2.6 temblor was reported at about 11:08 a.m., and according to the United States Geological Survey, it was centered 2.4 miles east-southeast of View Park/Windsor Hills.

The quake occurred at a depth of 3.3 miles.

No injuries or damage were initially reported.

Tap here for an interactive California earthquake map.

Thursday’s quake follows Sunday’s magnitude 5.1 temblor near Ojai that was also felt across the Los Angeles area. Video captured by a Ring camera in Oxnard showed wet roads reverberating, while a camera inside Tres Hermanas in Ojai showed bottles falling and shattering at the restaurant’s bar.

The quake also caused minor damage at Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula.

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Many are extremely minor, however, there are typically several dozens that measure over 3.0 magnitude.