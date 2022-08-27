Firefighters are continuing to make progress on the 150-acre East Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains.

The fire began Thursday afternoon, and over the past two days, 270 firefighters have “continued to work hard in steep terrain and hot, dry conditions” to get the fire 80% contained, the Angeles National Forest said on Twitter.

Multiple road closures remain in place, including East Fork Road from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road, Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora to the East Fork, and Glendora Ridge Road from Mt. Baldy to Glendora Mountain Road.

For more information, visit the Department of Public Works.