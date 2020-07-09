East Hollywood nursing home didn’t tell family about resident’s COVID-19 diagnosis until the day before he died: Lawsuit

Jamie Ivey filed a lawsuit this week against Hollywood Premier nursing home, where her father died of COVID-19. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The letter in early April seemed forthright, notifying families that a resident at Hollywood Premier Healthcare Center received a diagnosis of COVID-19.

It ended with a promise: If a loved one was “suspected or diagnosed” with the menacing disease caused by the coronavirus, family would be promptly notified.

Jamie Ann Ivey was concerned, but no nurses or administrators had informed her of any changes to her father’s health.

Unbeknownst to Ivey, her father, James Ivey, had tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a week earlier, and she said it would take another week for her to learn of his diagnosis. The grim news came the day before he died in the skilled nursing home on Fountain Avenue.

