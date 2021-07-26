East Hollywood residence destroyed in fire

Crews put out a fire at an East Hollywood home on July 26, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews put out a fire that destroyed a two-story home in East Hollywood on Monday night.

It took 90 firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames at the property located at 1342 N. Normandie Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were multiple buildings on the property, with a two-story, craftsman style residence fully involved in fire. That residence was destroyed, LAFD said.

At least two additional buildings were also exposed to the flames, and the extent of damage to those was still being evaluated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.