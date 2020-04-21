Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

East L.A. Civic Center hosts drive-up food giveaway Tuesday for families in need

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

East Los Angeles area residents in need of food amid the coronavirus pandemic can head to a drive-thru food pantry Tuesday.

The food will be distributed between 9 a.m. and noon at the East Los Angeles Civic Center located at 4801 East 3rd Street.

The food will be placed into vehicles by volunteers so drivers and passengers do not need to get out.

The event is being put on by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in collaboration with Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, according to a news release.

The Food Bank is expecting to distribute food to more than 1,000 families.

People seeking food assistance can also go to the Food Bank’s food pantry locator on its website.

Anyone who is able to donate can also do so on the Food Bank’s website.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter