East L.A. housing complex being built for low-income veterans ravaged by fire; juvenile detained

A five-story housing complex being built for low-income veterans has been ravaged by fire.

Some 150 Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to quell the blaze in East Los Angeles before dawn Wednesday.

Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson says scaffolding collapsed but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Ferguson said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have detained a male juvenile for questioning.

He says the complex was about three months away from opening following more than a year of construction.

Residents of a nearby apartment building had to be evacuated due to the fire.