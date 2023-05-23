Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman while she was trying to board a bus in East Los Angeles on Monday.

The woman was boarding a Montebello Transit bus in the 3800 block of East Third Street at about 8:38 p.m. when she was “confronted from behind” by a man, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Surveillance footage shows a passenger and the bus driver tried to step in to help, but the man broke a window on the bus and pointed a handgun at the driver, then “appeared to coerce the female into” a nearby white Honda Civic, authorities said.

The man then drove off east on Third Street to the 60 Freeway.

LASD released surveillance images of the suspect (left) and the woman who was possibly kidnapped (right). May 23, 2023. (LASD)

On Tuesday, investigators learned that the suspect, now identified as 24-year-old Angel Flores, had been arrested by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division several hours after the reported kidnapping for driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, a LASD news release stated.

During his arrest, police recovered a replica firearm from Flores’ vehicle that authorities said resembled the firearm used in the kidnapping.

LASD detectives were able to locate the female victim, who was uninjured, a short time later. After interviewing her, authorities learned that she was in a dating relationship with the 24-year-old suspect.

Flores was arrested for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, LASD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at 562-946-7893 or the East Los Angeles Sheriff Station at 323-264-4151.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.