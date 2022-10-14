Pedro Felix Romero is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 14, 2022.

A man who worked as a massage therapist out of his East Los Angeles home was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and authorities are looking for more possible victims.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were investigating several sexual assault cases involving women and identified the suspect as 64-year-old Pedro Felix Romero.

Booking records show Romero was arrested on Tuesday.

Authorities did not release any details about the alleged crimes, but indicated the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony counts of sexual penetration by force and one felony count of sexual battery with restraint against Romero.

“Based on the nature of the offenses, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims and are seeking the public’s help in identifying victims,” Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Romero is encouraged to contact the special victims bureau’s toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.