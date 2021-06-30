East L.A. mother charged with murder in deaths of her 3 children

A mother arrested earlier this week on suspicion of killing her three children in East Los Angeles has been charged with murder, officials announced Wednesday.

Sandra Chico, 28, faces three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The children were found dead in a home along the 600 block of Ferris Avenue on Monday.

They were identified as 4-year-old Mia Camila Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Mateo Rodriguez and 1-month-old Milan Mateas Rodriguez. It remains unclear how the children died.

Chico was detained for questioning in the case, and was later arrested. She is being held on $2 million bail, according to county inmate records, and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“In an instant, three innocent children were taken from us and we are crestfallen,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Nothing is more heartbreaking than the tragic betrayal of a parent failing to protect their children.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the children’s funeral expenses