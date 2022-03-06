East Los Angeles fatal shooting being investigated as gang-related: LASD

A man’s fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Saturday afternoon is being investigated as a gang-related killing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responding to a medical rescue call found the man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds in the bedroom of a home in the 600 block of Woods Avenue just before 3 p.m., the LASD said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The murder weapon is outstanding and there is no suspect or vehicle description available, though the incident is being investigated as a gang-related shooting, the Sheriff’s Department added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.