Kevin Freddy Medel, aka “Snoop,” in a Nov. 2020 photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for a murder in East Los Angeles.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Freddy Medel, 26, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Medel also goes by the nickname, “Snoop.”

Medel is wanted for a June 8 homicide that took place near 1st and Indiana Streets around 5:10 a.m.

He fled the scene of the crime and has remained at large since, said LASD. Medel should be considered armed and dangerous.

The details surrounding the victim or the nature of the homicide were not released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who has seen Medel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-2228477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.