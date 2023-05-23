The principal of an East Los Angeles school is under investigation and has been placed on leave after multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior on campus.

John Edward Estoesta has been principal at East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet at Esteban Torres High School for less than a year, according to L.A. Taco.

During that tenure, he’s been accused of saying his decision to remove mirrors in the hallway was done “to prevent drug use and rape,” as girls checking their appearance in those mirrors could be mistaken for sexual advances by boys, leading to sexual assault, L.A. Taco reported.

He also has reportedly been “accused of dismissing racist, homophobic, and transphobic remarks made by students, as well as making sexist remarks and inappropriate gestures towards female students.”

The atmosphere at the school has led to protests, sit-ins and walk-outs by students, according to The Eastsider.

During the investigation, an interim principal has been installed, and the Los Angeles Unified School District is looking for a permanent replacement for the 2023-24 school year, L.A. Taco reports.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the name of the principal and to reflect that East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet is not a charter school.