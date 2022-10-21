Eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed this weekend for lane repaving related to the 91 Refresh Project.

The closure extends from 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday between Lincoln Ave. and Interstate 15, according to California Highway Patrol.

Eastbound 91 Express Lanes and on-ramps at Serfas Club/Auto Center Drive, Maple Street, and Lincoln Ave. will also be closed.

CHP recommends drivers use state routes 60, 71, or 57, or Interstates 15 or 215 to avoid the shut down.

The $12.6 million 91 Refresh Project involves resurfacing lanes, modifying retaining walls, and repairing concrete barriers.