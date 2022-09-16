Traffic on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona is expected to be snarled this weekend and crews plan to shut down the roadway for repairs.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

The 91 Refresh Project will require that all five lanes be closed between Main Street and just west of the 15 Freeway interchange. The express lanes and the eastbound 91 Freeway Main Street on ramp will also be closed, but the interchange will be open.

Detours will be in place, but motorists are ask to avoid the area, or allow extra travel time in anticipation of significant delays.

It’s all part of a $12.6 million project to resurface lanes, modify retaining walls and repair concrete barriers.